Capitals road trip comes to an end with 5-2 loss in Buffalo

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 23, 2019 6:27 pm 02/23/2019 06:27pm
In a game that saw the Washington Capitals and Buffalo Sabres trade goals throughout, it was Washington's inability to capitalize on momentum that led to the six-game road trip ending on a sour note.

The Sabres quickly grabbed the momentum in the first period, jolting out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first 20 minutes of action. Jason Pominville opened up the scoring just four minutes into the game with his 14th goal of the season, and Sam Reinhart followed up nine minutes later with his first score of the day.

In the second, the Capitals began to claw back thanks in large part to Alex Ovechkin, who once again came through when his team was in desperate need of some energy. Early in the second, Ovechkin was able to skate ahead of the Buffalo defense and fire a shot into the net for his 44th goal of the season.

Yet, Washington’s good fortune would be short-lived, as a goal in the final minute of the second period by Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin greatly deflated the Capitals comeback hopes.

A similar situation took place in the third period, as Andre Burakovksy’s goal was quickly matched by another score from Reinhart. Just when the Capitals looked to have some momentum, Buffalo stole it right back.

Reinhart would add an empty net goal in the final seconds of the game to earn a hat trick and help the Sabres complete a 5-2 victory.

Though Washington only trailed Buffalo 38-33 in shots, a dominant performance by goalie Carter Hutton kept the Capitals from shortening the deficit. Hutton recorded 31 saves on the afternoon.

The loss brings Washington’s record on the road trip to 3-3, and also prevents the Capitals from earning a season sweep over the Sabres, something the franchise had only done three times prior in more than 40 seasons.

For Buffalo, the win was much needed. Entering the matchup, the Sabres had lost four consecutive games.

Washington will have a quick turnaround now, as the team heads back home to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

buffalo sabres Sports Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
