Capitals put on a show to overpower Senators 7-2

In the first game for both teams since the trade deadline, the Washington Capitals were able to overpower the Ottawa Senators in a 7-2 victory Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators left wing Anthony Duclair, center, celebrates his goal with defenseman Cody Ceci, left, and defenseman Christian Jaros, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Trailing 2-0 early, the Capitals, with the help of T.J. Oshie and company, were able to respond with seven unanswered goals to seal the win.

Washington got off to a rocky start, as Ottawa’s two latest trade acquisitions in Oscar Lindberg and Anthony Duclair put the Senators up 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game.

However, the Capitals would rally back; Tom Wilson scored his 18th of the season with around three minutes remaining in the first to cut the lead to 2-1. Lars Eller would even up the game just 53 seconds later, sending both teams to the locker room tied at two a piece.

The surge continued as Washington added four more goals in the second period, including two tallies from Oshie. The Senators eventually pulled Anders Nilsson in favor of Craig Anderson after the Capitals went up 6-2.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who took a puck up high to the hand and went down the tunnel late in the second period, returned and scored 17 seconds into the third to close out the 7-2 victory for Washington.

