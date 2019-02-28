Capitals face old coach in match with Islanders

The Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders are currently tied for first in the Metro, but the Islanders have been dominant since former Caps bench boss Barry Trotz took the reins in Long Island.

With the exception of the first 10 minutes, it was mainly smooth sailing for the Washington Capitals against the Ottawa Senators Tuesday, who had no problem putting up goal after goal for a wild 7-2 win. They’ll hope to carry that over when they face the Islanders.

Both teams are currently tied for first in the Metro, but the Islanders have been dominant since former Caps bench boss Barry Trotz took the reins in Long Island. They’re now gearing up for a return to the postseason, as the Capitals are playing at the same pace they were last year.

Here’s what you need to know for Friday’s game. Puck drop’s at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington.

What: Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders, Game 65 of the 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Where: Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

When: 7 p.m. ET

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington, which will also livestream the game.

What to watch for

Can T.J. Oshie continue to find the back of the net? The 32-year-old struck twice against the Senators Tuesday and hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in the last four years. He didn’t have a goal in five games leading up to his performance against Ottawa, but has still gotten on the scoresheet. He should be able to keep the hot streak going. Evgeny Kuznetsov gaining traction: Although critics have mentioned inconsistent play from the 26-year-old, he’s on a three-game point streak and has been the difference maker, scoring the overtime winner against the Rangers Sunday and the Capitals’ seventh tally against Ottawa just two days later. Can he keep up the point-per-game pace? Opponents to watch: Brock Nelson’s been on a roll this season, putting up 19 goals and 41 points this season and three points in his last four games. He made a mark against the Capitals last season and will look to add to those numbers and continue filling the void John Tavares left at the beginning of this season.

Quote of the Day

“When you lose a friend like this, it’s not a nice feeling because you spend a couple of years with him, right?” Jakub Vrana told NBC Sports Washington when asked about losing Madison Bowey to Detroit. “Really good friends. Been hanging out a lot and have a good practice together. Once the practice end, you just figured out you won’t see him again.”

Stats to know

Brett Connolly passed his career high in goals Tuesday with his 16th of the season.

Lars Eller is picking up speed with five points in last four games.

