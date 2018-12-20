VIDEO: Caps forward Kuzy learns some tricks from the Harlem Globetrotters

Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov recently traded in his ice skates for a pair of sneaks for a fun outing with members of the Harlem Globetrotters.

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov recently traded in his ice skates for a pair of sneaks, going toe-to-toe with members of the Harlem Globetrotters in a pop-a-shot competition.

Kuzy also picked up a few tricks from Globetrotters’ Zeus McClurkin and Bulldog Mack, including learning to spin a basketball on the end of his hockey stick.

See the video below.

