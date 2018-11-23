202.5
Home » Washington Capitals » Let's get a round…

Let’s get a round of appaws — the 2019 Capitals Canine Calendar is here

By Hallie Mellendorf November 23, 2018 1:33 pm 11/23/2018 01:33pm
13 Shares

WASHINGTON — It’s here: the pawsome event we’ve all been waiting for.

The 2019 Capitals Canine Calendar dropped this week, launching the Caps’ most recent fundraiser to benefit our four-legged friends. If you’re still looking for the perfect holiday gift for the sporty dog-lover in your life, you need not look further.

The calendar available for purchase online or in limited supply at the team store and merchandise stands in the Capital One Arena. The cost is $20, and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit Homeward Trails Animal Rescue. Additional donations are appreciated.

Homeward Trails is a nonprofit organization that offers pet adoption in Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland. They find permanent adoptive homes for dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, or whose owners can no longer care for them.

The Capitals have raised nearly $250,000 for Homeward Trails through Canine Calendar sales since 2014.

Now, without fur-ther ado, please enjoy this calendar sneak peek.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
2019 Canine Calendar Animals & Pets caps dogs Living News NHL News Photo Galleries puppies Sports stanley cup Washington Capitals
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Today in History: Nov. 23
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note