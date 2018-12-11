WATCH: DC’s McLaurin, 109, serenades the Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters and D.C.’s Virginia McLaurin, who turned 109 this year, rekindled their friendship at a D.C. public charter school on Tuesday — and this time, she serenaded them with a song of her own devising. See the video.

WASHINGTON — The Harlem Globetrotters and D.C.’s Virginia McLaurin, who turned 109 this year, rekindled their friendship at a D.C. public charter school on Tuesday — and this time, she serenaded them with a song of her own devising.

McLaurin has celebrated with the Globetrotters on a regular basis for the past few years, and this time she joined players Zeus McClurkin and Bulldog Mack to pay a visit to the Roots public charter school.

McLaurin, who has also gained viral fame by dancing with the Obamas when they were in the White House, sang her original song “Globetrotters Gonna Shine,” and when asked how she came up with it, simply replied, “I like them so much!”

Zeus paid his own compliment by saying that the team is always happy to visit with McLaurin, and the two players announced that 109 tickets to the Globetrotters’ game Dec. 26 at the Capital One Arena would be donated to the kids at Roots.

After Bulldog spun a ball on McLaurin’s finger, Zeus added that McLaurin would be heading to the arena to see the Trotters, and they hoped to bring her onto the floor to recognize her and repeat the feat: “She’s a pro by now,” he said.

See the video:



