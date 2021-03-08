Under Armour, Misty Copeland quietly end partnership

Trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland and Under Armour Inc. have cut ties, ending a key relationship that dated back to 2014 and which helped the company make inroads with female athletes.

Copeland has not shown up in any Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) marketing for many months. When the Baltimore sportswear maker debuted its Women’s History Month collection last week, a post on its website announcing the launch, titled “United We Win,” featured several women. Copeland was conspicuously absent.

It turns out Copeland’s endorsement deal with Under Armour ended more than year ago.

“Misty Copeland was a phenomenal Under Armour partner from 2014 to 2019,” according to a statement provided by the company on Friday. “We’ve watched her career take off and witnessed what an inspiration she is as a world-class athlete, setting an example for women — and all athletes — around the world striving to achieve their goals. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together during our partnership, and…