Amazon Fresh grocery store in Northern Virginia appears to be nearly finished

Amazon.com Inc.’s planned grocery store at the Festival at Manchester Lakes shopping center in Franconia is inching closer to opening, while another location in Gaithersburg is looking for builders.

Fairfax County on Thursday issued the company’s new-concept supermarket subsidiary a nonresidential use permit for the 31,000-square-foot Amazon Fresh heading to 7005 Manchester Blvd.

That typically means workers have installed fire systems and basic construction is complete. With permit in hand and depending on the e-commerce company’s timetable, this could be one of the first locations in Greater Washington to get an Amazon-run grocery store that is not a Whole Foods Market.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is working on several other grocery locations in Greater Washington. Under code name “Mendel,” Amazon is seeking builders to renovate a 31,000-square-foot former Office Depot store at 5790 Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg into some kind of grocery store, according to plans obtained from…