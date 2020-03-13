Dulles International Airport’s restaurant workers say their hours are being cut as traffic slows

Hourly workers at Dulles airport restaurants and coffee shops say their hours have been cut as passenger traffic slows with the novel coronavirus spread.

“It’s a little creepy seeing the terminal so empty,” said Brigham Galbraith, who has worked at several Starbucks behind the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoints at Dulles’ terminal B, which hosts many international flights.

Galbraith normally works at least 40-hours a week, but HMSHost Corp., his employer, has cut his hours to just 17 this coming week. He said he knew five other HMSHost employees who saw similar reductions in hours.

HMSHost representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Sara Jacobson, a union leader for Unite Here that represents some 7,000 hospitality and food workers in Greater Washington, said hours are getting cut in many locations, and she expects it to get worse. The HMSHost employees at Dulles are not unionized. Unite Here organized the gathering at Dulles…