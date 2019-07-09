Washington Spirit look to capitalize on women’s World Cup victory

What the U.S. Women's National Team's win could mean for local National Women's Soccer League team the Washington Spirit.

It was Rose Lavelle’s goal in the 69th minute against the Netherlands that secured the United States women’s national team’s fourth World Cup title.

Now the 24-year-old midfielder for the Washington Spirit and her teammates are returning to the U.S. while attention and excitement is heightened for not only the national team but also the National Women’s Soccer League clubs, including the Spirit who see themselves in the midst of an upsurge.

Steve Baldwin, soccer fan and chief executive of Reston-based software company Qbase, purchased a majority stake in the Spirit ahead of the 2019 season with the intent of reinvigorating the franchise, both on and off the field.

The team had no major corporate sponsorships as of May, but in the two months since it has brought on a new chief marketing officer, Gretchen Hamm, who’s helped secure a jersey sponsorship with Chevy Chase-based Geico and a sponsorship from Koons of Silver Spring Ford.

“Gretchen has been instrumental in developing our…