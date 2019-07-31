Microsoft hunting for a large block of Northern Virginia office space

Microsoft is looking to lease as much as 300,000 square feet of office space in Northern Virginia.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is looking to lease as much as 300,000 square feet of office space in Northern Virginia as part of a consolidation from two other locations, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant, considered among the favorites to land a pair of big Department of Defense contracts, has retained commercial real estate services firm JLL (NYSE: JLL) to help it scout out prospects across region, according to the sources, who are tracking the search and spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the situation. The company started with a wide net, from Arlington to Fairfax to Loudoun, but may already have homed in on sites in Ashburn and Reston.

That’s not surprising, as the company now leases about 275,000 square feet from Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) at Reston Town Center, where it dedicated a $25 million innovation center in 2002. Its expanding role in the federal contracting sphere, coupled with the Trump administration’s…