Amazon sets the rough number of employees slated for Met Park

Amazon.com Inc. on Monday delivered previously unreleased details about its planned 22-story towers at Metropolitan Park, including just how many Amazonians will work there.

The two towers will house roughly 12,540 employees between them, Brian Earle, a principal at ZGF Architects LLP, said during Arlington’s latest site plan review committee meeting. That does not include the retail workers on the ground floor, only HQ2 employees.

It means that Met Park’s 2.08 million square feet of office will house roughly half of the 25,000 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees expected to be hired over the next decade, providing about 167 square feet per employee.

The company’s other development site, the 10-acre PenPlace, is expected to be a similar square footage. It is possible the Seattle-based company could ultimately expand to some 6 million square feet, but Amazon has made no promises to do so.

Aside from retail leasing goals and a push to score more than half a million square feet in bonus…