202
Home » Washington Business Journal » Potomac mansion hits market…

Potomac mansion hits market for nearly $8 million. It has a ‘batcave.’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 20, 2019 2:39 pm 05/20/2019 02:39pm
76 Shares

If you’re a car geek, this Potomac mansion that just hit the market for $7.95 million is right up your alley.

The Aspen-inspired home at 9005 Congressional Court sits on 2 acres close to two exclusive country clubs — Congressional Country Club and TPC at Avenel.

Built in 2015, the 14,298-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, an attached three-car garage, a detached three-car garage and an underground working garage with space for 10 to 12 vehicles and equipped with full mechanical systems to service cars. It’s known as the “batcave.”

On the second floor of the detached garage is an apartment that serves as a guest suite. All garages and the guesthouse are connected underground to the main house.

The main entry hall focuses on the double-sided fireplace, while a gallery hall with arched openings leads to a great room, dining area, a kitchen with a breakfast room, den and a second office. A wide, wooden arched opening leads from the living…

See photos in the link below. 

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!