Potomac mansion hits market for nearly $8 million. It has a ‘batcave.’

If you’re a car geek, this Potomac mansion that just hit the market for $7.95 million is right up your alley.

The Aspen-inspired home at 9005 Congressional Court sits on 2 acres close to two exclusive country clubs — Congressional Country Club and TPC at Avenel.

Built in 2015, the 14,298-square-foot home has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, an attached three-car garage, a detached three-car garage and an underground working garage with space for 10 to 12 vehicles and equipped with full mechanical systems to service cars. It’s known as the “batcave.”

On the second floor of the detached garage is an apartment that serves as a guest suite. All garages and the guesthouse are connected underground to the main house.

The main entry hall focuses on the double-sided fireplace, while a gallery hall with arched openings leads to a great room, dining area, a kitchen with a breakfast room, den and a second office. A wide, wooden arched opening leads from the living…

