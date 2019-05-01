Former Georgetown tennis coach tied to college admissions scandal selling Chevy Chase home

Gordon Ernst, the embattled former Georgetown tennis coach named in the high-profile college admissions scandal, is selling his Chevy Chase home for nearly $2 million.

Ernst allegedly accepted millions in bribes to help 12 students get into Georgetown University, some of whom had never played tennis or had marginal skill in the sport, according to The Martha’s Vineyard Times. He’s pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and is set to appear June 21 before a judge in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts.

If convicted, Ernst’s assets, which also include a Massachusetts condo and a membership to the Chevy Chase Club, according to Washingtonian, are at risk of seizure by the federal government.

His 3,716-square-foot, five-bedroom and five-bathroom home has just been listed for $1,925,000. Renovated in 2005, the three-story house has a 2,500-square-foot addition, a screened-in porch, stone patio and three fireplaces.

Ernst and his wife, Lisa, purchased the home at…