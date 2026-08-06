High? Relaxxxxx. Virginia launches playful push against cannabis-impaired driving

The state DMV's first cannabis-impaired driving awareness campaign tells drivers: If you get high to relax, then "Relaxxxxx" and avoid the stress of driving.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is launching its first cannabis-impaired driving awareness campaign this month, telling drivers: If you get high to relax, then “relaxxxxx” and avoid the stress of driving.

The state DMV said it’s a “lighthearted and relatable” message, calling attention to a serious problem.

“In 2025, Virginia recorded 233 drugged driver fatalities, and 117 of those deaths involved cannabis,” Brandy Brubaker, the director of the DMV’s Office of Highway Safety, said.

The campaign also aims to address common misconceptions about using cannabis and driving.

“Many people mistakenly believe that they’re driving just fine after using cannabis,” Brubaker said. “But of course the science tells us otherwise.”

The “Relaxxxxx” concept is based on research showing that’s the reason many cannabis users consume the drug, the Virginia DMV said.

“The goal was to not judge people; we’re not here to do that,” Brubaker said. “We’re here just to remind you that we want everyone to get home safe at the end of the day.”

The state campaign will run from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7 on TV, radio, social media, digital platforms and billboards. In addition, planes towing banners with the “Relaxxxxx” message will fly over select Virginia concert venues.

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