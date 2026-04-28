Police seize drugs, gun in Fairfax County motel raid

The arrests follow what Fairfax County police said was a three-month investigation into suspected drug activity at the motel, with multiple rooms being used as part of the alleged operation.

Fairfax County police arrested four people after executing a search warrant tied to what investigators described as a narcotics distribution ring operating out of a Mount Vernon, Virginia, motel earlier this month.

Police said officers, with assistance from SWAT, K-9 officers, drones, narcotics investigators and multiple patrol and intelligence units served the warrant at the Red Carpet Inn in the 8200 block of Richmond Highway, on April 17, around 5 a.m.

The arrests follow what Fairfax County police said was a three-month investigation into suspected drug activity at the motel, with multiple rooms being used as part of the alleged operation.

During the search, officers recovered an illegally possessed firearm, more than 23 grams of suspected cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 40 Xanax pills and about $1,500 in cash, according to a Monday news release from police.

Taevon Moore, 33, of D.C., faces multiple felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug distribution while possessing a firearm. Police said Moore was held without bond.

Three others were also arrested:

Elizabeth Pierce, 66, of Alexandria, faces drug distribution-related charges and was later released on $2,000 bond.

Shawn Banks, 36, of Alexandria, faces drug distribution-related charges and was later released on $1,000 bond.

Jose Gomez, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested on a probation violation warrant and later released on an unsecured bond.

A map of the area where the search warrant was executed is below.

The drugs were mostly sold to people known to the suspects, who came from outside of the motel, police told WTOP.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact the Mount Vernon District Station or submit tips through crime solvers.

Police told WTOP they are not seeking any additional suspects.

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