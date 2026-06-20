Final defendant sentenced in near $32M counterfeit coupon scheme run from Virginia Beach home

According to court documents, the operation was led by Lori Ann Talens, of Virginia Beach, who designed, created and produced counterfeit coupons from her home between April 2017 and May 2020.

The final defendant has been sentenced in a sprawling counterfeit coupon operation run out of a Virginia Beach home that federal prosecutors say caused nearly $32 million in losses to retailers and manufacturers nationwide.

Sherise Williams, 40, of Palmetto, Florida, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison for mail fraud for her role in the scheme.

According to court documents, the operation was led by Lori Ann Talens, of Virginia Beach, who designed, created and produced counterfeit coupons from her home between April 2017 and May 2020. Talens used social media and mobile apps to connect with coupon enthusiasts and sell the fraudulent coupons, many of which carried inflated values that allowed customers to obtain products for free or at steep discounts.

Prosecutors said Talens’ husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., 43, helped operate and profit from the scheme.

The Talenses pleaded guilty to mail fraud, while Lori Ann Talens also pleaded guilty to wire fraud and health care fraud in a separate scheme. Pacifico Talens was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Lori Ann Talens was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Williams was among several customers who purchased counterfeit coupons in bulk from Lori Ann Talens. Court records show Williams bought counterfeit coupons on 274 occasions, paying $19,821.34.

Investigators estimated that for every dollar customers paid Lori Ann Talens, they received about $50 worth of counterfeit coupons. Based on that ratio, Williams caused an estimated loss of $991,067 to retailers and manufacturers.

Federal authorities determined the Virginia Beach-based operation caused approximately $31,817,997 in losses overall.

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