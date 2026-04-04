Virginia lifts temporary lane closures on major roads for Easter

Virginia roadwork crews are getting an extended Easter break, and so are drivers traveling for the holiday.

Marion, USA - April 19, 2018: Highway road in Virginia with construction truck car by site with workers working by traffic cones(Getty Images/ablokhin) Marion, USA - April 19, 2018: Highway road in Virginia with construction truck car by site with workers working by traffic cones(Getty Images/ablokhin) Virginia roadwork crews are getting an extended Easter break, and so are drivers traveling for the holiday.

The state is suspending many highway work zones and lifting most temporary lane closures on interstates and other major roads until noon Tuesday.

The lane closure suspensions started Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers may still encounter some semi-permanent work zones, and are advised to check its travel advisories.

The Maryland State Highway Administration did not announce any holiday-related roadwork suspensions, but most projects listed on its major lane closure update show work pausing for the weekend or beginning the day after Easter.

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