Trooper struck by vehicle while following Virginia man running across Capital Beltway

A Virginia State Police Trooper is recovering after being struck by a passing vehicle while following a 57-year-old man who crashed his vehicle and ran across all lanes of Interstate 495.

A police pursuit on the Capital Beltway in Virginia — by vehicle and on foot — led to a rear-ended tractor-trailer, an injured state trooper and an arrest at a Metro station in D.C. on Tuesday night, officials said.

A Virginia State Police Trooper is recovering after being struck by a passing vehicle while following a 57-year-old man who crashed his vehicle and ran across all lanes of Interstate 495, according to state police.

Gregory Newton, of Springfield, is facing charges associated with the incident, including assault on a police officer after struggling with Metro Transit Police during his arrest.

It started just after 9 p.m., when a Virginia State Police trooper tried to pull over a black Chrysler 300 with expired tags on I-495 southbound at the mixing bowl.

Several police cruisers began following the car as the driver, later identified as Newton, continued onto the eastbound lanes of the Capital Beltway.

Police said Newton rear-ended a tractor-trailer east of Telegraph Road.

The driver got out of the car and crossed the interstate into the City of Alexandria.

While chasing after the man, the same trooper who initially tried to pull over the Chrysler was hit by another vehicle. The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said Newton got on a train at the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station, without paying. Metro’s cameras helped officers find the man at L’Enfant Plaza station in D.C.

According to police, there was a struggle as officers arrested Newton.

He’s facing charges of assault on a police officer, eluding, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended.

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