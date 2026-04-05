Alexandria Sheriff’s Office arrests deputy for detention center drug smuggling case

The Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Virginia has arrested a deputy for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a detention center on Saturday.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office in Virginia has arrested a deputy for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into a detention center on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said that they arrested and terminated Deputy Sheriff Amarachukwu W. Igwe for attempting to transport narcotics into the Alexandria Adult Detention Center.

Igwe was transported to the Arlington County Detention Facility and charged with delivery of drugs to prisoners or committed persons, conspiracy to deliver drugs to prisoners or committed persons, and possession of narcotics.

Igwe had worked at the sheriff’s office since July. The sheriff’s office said that they took the narcotics from Igwe before they were delivered to an inmate.

“I commend the diligent work of our Investigations, Professionalism and Oversight Section whose proactive efforts uncovered this criminal conduct before it could jeopardize the safety of our staff or the residents of the Detention Center,” Sheriff Sean Casey said. “I have zero tolerance for actions that undermine the security of our facility and those who violate the public trust placed in them will face the full consequences of their actions.”

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