This Virginia State Police program helped recover over 300 stolen vehicles last year

The Virginia State Police's HEAT program is helping to crack down on vehicle thefts across the state.

When the heat increases, so do vehicle thefts.

Those types of theft and break-ins typically spike when it gets hotter outside, according to AAA. It’s a good thing to be aware of as we head into the warmer spring and summer months, and it’s precisely why Virginia State Police have a program in place to crack down on the issue.

The program is called HEAT, which stands for Help Eliminate Auto Theft. A report released in March shows that it is helping to yield significant results.

Last year in Virginia, over 10,500 vehicles were stolen, resulting in the loss of over $150 million for Virginia residents.

In that same year, state police say HEAT has resulted in 103 auto theft cases opened, 346 stolen vehicles recovered and 252 arrests. The program also assisted 17 agencies across the state with investigations.

The program provides financial support as well. Last year the program gave 124 law enforcement agencies across the state funds to buy equipment needed to fight auto theft and paid over $24,000 towards reward money for tips that lead to arrests.

State police say HEAT also helped them in the dismantling of a major auto theft ring and chop shop.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.