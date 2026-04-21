Former stepfather had ‘motive to kill’ teenager last seen in Spotsylvania County in 2015, prosecutors say

After allegations of sexual abuse and charges of multiple sex offenses, Spotsylvania County prosecutors said that the former stepfather of a teenager missing since 2015 had "motive to kill" her.

After allegations of sexual abuse and charges of multiple sex offenses, Spotsylvania County, Virginia, prosecutors said that the former stepfather of a teenager missing since 2015 had “motive to kill” her.

Katelin Akens’ mother dropped her off at the Spotsylvania County home of her former stepfather James Branton on Dec. 5, 2015. Branton had agreed to give Akens, then 19, a ride to catch her flight leaving from Reagan National Airport to her home in Arizona.

Akens’ plane ticket was never used, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said. Her suitcase turned up two days later on the side of River Road with most of the contents missing.

Branton, 46, pleaded not guilty, and was ordered held after a Tuesday bond hearing. He was charged on April 10 with multiple sex offense charges, which allegedly occurred while Akens, her younger sister and her mother lived with Branton from 2006 through 2011.

In describing why the charges were filed now, Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey told the judge that recently-learned evidence demonstrated “the potential motive of Mr. Branton to kill Miss Akens.”

This was the first time prosecutors have verbalized in court and in court filings that they believe that Akens is dead.

”Katelin was afraid of Branton when she was alive,” Mehaffey told Circuit Court Judge Ricardo Rigual.

Sheriff’s investigators and prosecutors have not revealed any evidence to suggest that Akens is dead. Several times last week, crime scene technicians searched Branton’s home on a secluded, wooded property on Oak Crest Drive in Partlow, using front loaders and other heavy equipment.

Mehaffey told the judge Tuesday how Akens’ sister described the spankings she received from Branton. Mehaffey said at the time, “She didn’t recognize the behavior as abusive — she saw it as normal — from when she was 6 to 11.”

But Mehaffey said, Katelin, who was older, “cried out for help” from a neighbor, who reported the incident to Child Protective Services.

No charges were filed against Branton at the time. “Recently, he confirmed he was investigated by CPS, and that he pulled down the pants and spanked” the girls, Mehaffey said.

Before Akens disappeared, she confided to her partner that she “was molested” by Branton.

In arguing that Branton be held without bond, Mehaffey introduced evidence of notes scrawled on napkins and sticky notes that were found near Branton’s computer and in the car he used for making deliveries late at night.

“One said, ‘big boobs, and small kids,’ another said ‘2 small kids, small boobs,’” and a third said “blonde, 2 small kids,’” Mehaffey said. “He was describing the people he was delivering packages to in the middle of the night.”

Armed with a search warrant, investigators found a lock-picking set, a passport and a gun in Branton’s home.

’Not charged with any crime’ related to disappearance

Branton’s defense attorney, John Spencer, told the judge that his client has no felony record and hasn’t interacted with any witnesses in the case for the past 10 years.

“CPS interviewed all the people involved and cleared my client,” while Akens, her mother and sister continued to live with Branton.

Spencer said that Branton admitted spanking the girls’ bare bottoms, but that there was “no lascivious intent.”

”Now the prosecution is trying to bootstrap my client,” Spencer said, adding that it was a stretch to allege that Branton killed Akens. “He was the last person to see her. He’s not charged with any crime. He’s been cooperative. There’s no evidence that he used the firearm in this case.”

While Spencer described the scribbled notes prosecutors introduced as “disturbing and weird,” he suggested that his client be given an ankle bracelet or be placed under house arrest.

“He’ll give up his passport — he deserves a bond,” Spencer said.

But Rigual, the judge, said Branton “poses an unreasonable danger to society — request for bail denied.” Trial is set to begin July 24.

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