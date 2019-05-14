202
Police probe slaying of Virginia woman found dead in home

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 2:58 am 05/14/2019 02:58am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been found dead in a bathtub at her Richmond home, and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports a bloody knife was found on a nearby counter and the bathtub water was still running when police arrived Thursday for a welfare check. A city police search warrant says 53-year-old Suzanne A. Fairman was supposed to have traveled to Florida, but she never arrived. Police announced Monday that Fairman’s death had been classified as a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office has said her official cause of death was asphyxia. Fairman was an operational administrator at the Virginia Commonwealth University’s academic learning transformation lab. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Topics:
Local News richmond Virginia
