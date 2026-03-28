3 Spotsylvania High School seniors killed in crash

Three high school seniors were killed late Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Lewiston Road in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Three Spotsylvania High School seniors were killed in a late‑night crash Friday in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.

Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 11:46 p.m. to the 5300 block of Lewiston Road, just north of Lake Anna Elder Care in Bumpass, for a single-vehicle crash.

Investigators said a 2002 Mercedes left the roadway and struck a tree. Officials said speed appears to have contributed to the crash.

All three occupants, an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenagers, all seniors at Spotsylvania High School, were set to graduate in the coming months. Their names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

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