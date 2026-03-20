Arlington commonwealth’s attorney responds after subpoena from House GOP over Miller protests

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan accused Parisa Dehghani-Tafti of political bias in how she handled a case involving an activist who handed out leaflets that included Stephen Miller's home address.

Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti poses for a photo, in Arlington, Va., May 10, 2023. Next month’s primary elections for three Virginia prosecutors’ seats could shed light on whether suburban voters still embrace criminal justice reforms. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)(AP/Matthew Barakat) Arlington County Commonwealth's Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti poses for a photo, in Arlington, Va., May 10, 2023. Next month’s primary elections for three Virginia prosecutors’ seats could shed light on whether suburban voters still embrace criminal justice reforms. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)(AP/Matthew Barakat) Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti was subpoenaed by House Republicans on Friday as part of a larger inquiry into her office’s investigation into alleged threats made against White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller and his family.

In a letter with the subpoena, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan accused Dehghani-Tafti of political bias in how she handled a case involving an activist who handed out leaflets that included the Miller family’s home address.

In a statement to WTOP, Dehghani-Tafti called the subpoena an “overreach, a trespass on state and local sovereignty with no legitimate federal interest.”

“It threatens the centuries-old principle of prosecutorial discretion, a principle that Chairman Jordan has shown no difficulty embracing when the prosecutors in question are Republican,” she added.

Though the House Judiciary Committee has not called on Dehghani-Tafti to testify, she told WTOP she has hired an attorney to “explore whether any proper accommodation can be reached in this matter.”

“I will defend the independence of this office, and I will not allow political pressure to drive prosecutorial decisions,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity (ANUFH) (@arlingtonneighborsunited)

Barbara Wien, a former professorial lecturer on justice and peace at American University, and her husband handed out envelopes in Miller’s Arlington neighborhood in September of last year that contained articles and pamphlets, and according to reporting from The Washington Post, a “photo of Stephen Miller’s face circled in red with a line through it.”

Wien denied knowing who made the flyer and how it contained his address. She was never charged with any crimes.

In November, Jordan opened an inquiry into Dehghani-Tafti, claiming she was ignoring what he called threats made against Miller and his family.

Jordan wrote in a release that the FBI determined Wien had violated state and federal anti-doxing laws by publicizing Miller’s home address.

“The Miller family deserves the same protections afforded to all Americans, particularly when it comes to feeling safe in their own home. Their safety is especially important in light of recent left-wing political violence against prominent Republicans,” Jordan wrote.

The Millers moved out of their Arlington home in October 2025 and relocated to military housing in the D.C. area.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

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