I-95 shootout suspect charged with attempted capital murder of law enforcement officer

The Virginia man charged with abducting a woman in New York leading to a deadly police shootout on Interstate 95 in Prince William County earlier this month is now facing more charges.

Michael C. Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield has been charged with one felony count of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer; one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and one felony count of eluding police. That’s according to an update Wednesday from Virginia State Police.

Tatiana N. David, 34, of Ithaca, New York, who Davis is accused of kidnapping, was killed in the shootout.

Davis was wounded in the gunfire and was hospitalized for several weeks. He was released from Inova Fairfax Hospital Tuesday and taken to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities in New York said Davis, who had a prior relationship with David, forced her into his Jeep Cherokee around 7:20 a.m. in New York on April 5, which led authorities there to issue an abduction alert.

At 9:40 p.m. that night, a Virginia state trooper was alerted to a Jeep traveling south on I-95 with an improper registration or wrong license plates displayed on it.

After pulling the Jeep over, the trooper went to the vehicle and talked to the pair. After he went back to his patrol car with the driver’s information, the trooper learned that Davis was wanted by New York State Police for abducting David.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that “within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95.”

As a result, there was a police pursuit down I-95. Police said that the Jeep hit the guardrail close to the 152-mile marker but still kept going despite patrol cars surrounding the vehicle to stop it.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road in Prince William County, near Exit 148 in Stafford and crashed into the woods. As troopers headed toward the SUV, Davis began shooting at them, which led to police firing back shots, a news release said.

After the shootout, Davis and David were pulled from inside the vehicle. Police said David died at the scene, and Davis was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Two guns were found at the scene. Police said the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.