Virginia’s obsession with this particular spirit continued in 2025

Many Virginians had plenty of reasons to drink this year. And in 2025, there was one bottle shoppers reached for more than any other.

Tito’s vodka sales more than doubled the second-most popular spirit this year, according to the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. Virginians bought $75 million of Tito’s in various sizes.

Next on the list? Hennessy totaled $32.2 million in sales, followed by Jack Daniel’s whiskey at $27.4 million, Jim Beam bourbon at $22 million and Patrón Silver tequila at $20.3 million.

It was a year of growth for tequila. Six of the top 10 fastest growing brands were tequilas. Don Julio added $10 million compared with 2024 and led sales growth at Virginia ABC.

Hennessy saw the largest overall decline of $6 million.

When it comes to Virginians’ favorite types of spirit, vodka led the way on the back of Tito’s sales, with 1.6 million cases of Vodka sold. Tequila remained in second place at 1.1 million cases and bourbon whiskey was the third-most popular, with about 800,000 cases sold.

Some new products made their way onto Virginia ABC shelves and quickly found favor with shoppers. Buzzballz ready-to-drink cocktails sold $2.4 million. Virginia was also a launch market for Fireball’s apple whisky, which totaled $1.2 million in sales.

As a reminder, Virginia ABC stores will remain open until 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, two hours later than previous years. Stores will be open noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

