Sen. Mark Warner announces reelection campaign in Virginia

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announced Tuesday he's running for reelection to the U.S. Congress in 2026.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has announced he’s running for reelection to the U.S. Congress in 2026.

In a video statement released Tuesday morning, Warner announced his bid for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

“We need universal healthcare coverage and a complete overhaul of affordable housing and childcare,” Warner said in the video. “We need a vision to chart a new path and effective leadership to get it done, that’s why I’m running for reelection the United States Senate.”

While launching his reelection campaign, Warner shared concerns about artificial intelligence’s potential impact on the job market and general affordability, including grocery prices, housing and energy costs.

He’s currently the vice chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget and Rules Committees.

Warner previously served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006. He co-founded Nextel Communications, which became a top telecommunications company, before hopping into politics.

He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2008.

Before Warner announced his reelection bid, several Democrats had already shared their plans to run for the party’s nomination to the U.S. Senate during a summer primary election.

Lorita Daniels, Gregory Eichelberger and Jason Reynolds are slated to challenge Warner for his Senate seat in a primary that will be held on June 16, 2026.

Whoever prevails in the primary will be on the ballot in the congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3, 2026.

Warner is serving his third term in the U.S. Senate after winning reelection in a landslide victory in 2020.

He has been a prolific lawmaker, writing and sponsoring 85 bills that have been signed into law by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

His work has included legislation designed to rebuild infrastructure, improve cybersecurity, protect national security and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his online biography.

He recently deviated from fellow Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine on a vote to reopen the federal government following a lengthy shutdown. Kaine broke from other Democrats and voted to advance the bill, citing concerns about mass layoffs of federal employees.

Warner voted against the legislation alongside the majority of Democrats. In a statement following that vote last month, he advocated for affordable for healthcare services.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.