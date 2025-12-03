Inova Health Center in Woodbridge opens next week

Inova is expanding its health care operations in eastern Prince William County, Virginia, with a new outpatient health center near Potomac Mills.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Inova Health Center – Woodbridge is at 14349 Gideon Drive. (InsideNOVA) The Inova Health Center – Woodbridge is at 14349 Gideon Drive. (InsideNOVA) Inova is expanding its health care operations in eastern Prince William County, Virginia, with a new outpatient health center near Potomac Mills.

The Inova Health Center–Woodbridge — opening in the former Stratford University building — will welcome patients Dec. 9.

Hospital representatives said the facility is designed to bring a full range of coordinated services under one roof, making it easier for patients to access quality care in a single location.

A ribbon-cutting and tours of the three-story, 42,000-square-foot building will be held Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at 14349 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge.

The health center’s primary care team will focus on prevention, wellness and care coordination. Patients will have direct access to a variety of specialty and support services within the same building, including:

Behavioral Health

Cardiology

Endocrinology

OB/GYN

Pediatric Cardiology

Pulmonology

Vascular Care and Surgery

Diagnostic Imaging (provided by Fairfax Radiology Center)

On-site Laboratory Services

The facility will expand to include Inova Schar Cancer services in fall 2026, offering cancer care such as medical oncology and hematology, breast surgery, infusion and Inova Peterson Life with Cancer support programs.

Inova has hospitals and providers in the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church, and Fairfax and Loudoun counties.