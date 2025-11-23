I-495 Express Lanes extension now open after delay

After three-plus years of road work, delays and driver frustration on the Capital Beltway, the extension of the 495 Express Lanes is finally open.

The two-and-a-half-mile extension between the American Legion Bridge and the Dulles Toll Road opened a day late, because of Saturday’s wet weather.

The original Express Lanes opened 13 years ago, giving drivers an alternative to traffic congestion in the Beltway’s main lanes.

New ramps connecting the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Georgetown Pike to the Express Lane extension are also open for business.

While all the lanes are open, the project isn’t completely done.

Crews still must finishing work for the lanes and that will last into next summer.

