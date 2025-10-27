Trump urged GOP-led states to redraw US House districts. Now other states also are gerrymandering

President Donald Trump's call for Republicans to redraw U.S. House districts ahead of next year's election has triggered an unusual outbreak of mid-decade gerrymandering among both Republican- and Democratic-led state legislatures.

President Donald Trump’s call for Republicans to redraw U.S. House districts ahead of next year’s election has triggered an unusual outbreak of mid-decade gerrymandering among both Republican- and Democratic-led state legislatures.

Democrats need to gain just three seats to wrest control of the House away from Republicans. And Trump hopes redistricting can help stave off historical trends, in which the president’s party typically loses seats in midterm elections.

Here’s what states are doing:

States that passed new US House maps

Texas — The first state to take up congressional redistricting at Trump’s prodding. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new U.S. House map into law on Aug. 29 that could help Republicans win five additional seats in next year’s election. Republican currently hold 25 of the 38 seats. The new map faces a legal challenge.

California — The first Democratic-led state to counter Trump’s redistricting push. A new U.S. House map passed by the state Legislature would circumvent districts adopted by an independent citizens commission after the 2020 census and replace them with districts that could help Democrats win five additional seats. Democrats currently hold 43 of the 52 seats. The plan needs voter approval in a Nov. 4 election.

Missouri — The second Republican-led state to approve new House districts sought by Trump. Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a new map into law Sept. 28 that could help Republicans win an additional seat by reshaping a Democratic-held district in Kansas City. Republicans currently hold six of the eight seats. Opponents are pursuing an initiative petition that could force a statewide referendum on the map and also have filed several lawsuits.

North Carolina — The third Republican-led state to approve new House districts sought by Trump. The Republican-led General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to district changes that could help Republicans win an additional seat by reshaping a Democratic-held district in eastern North Carolina. No gubernatorial approval is needed. Republicans currently hold 10 of the 14 seats. The revised map faces a legal challenge.

Utah — The Republican-led Legislature approved revised House districts Oct. 6 after a judge struck down the districts adopted after the 2020 census because lawmakers had circumvented an independent redistricting commission established by voters. The revised map, which still needs court approval, could make some seats more competitive for Democrats. Republicans currently hold all four seats.

States taking steps toward congressional redistricting

Indiana — Republican Gov. Mike Braun on Monday called for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting to begin Nov. 3. Republicans currently hold seven of the nine seats.

Virginia — The Democratic-led General Assembly is meeting in a special session as a first step toward redrawing U.S. House districts. Democrats currently hold six of the 11 districts under a map imposed by a court in 2021 after a bipartisan commission failed to agree on a plan. A proposed constitutional amendment would need to be approved by lawmakers in two separate sessions and then placed on the statewide ballot.

Louisiana — The Republican-led Legislature is meeting in a special session to push back next year’s primary election by a month. The change would give lawmakers extra time to redraw U.S. House districts in case the Supreme Court overturns the state’s current congressional map. Republicans currently hold four of the six seats.

Ohio — Officials in the Republican-led state are meeting to redraw House districts before next year’s election. They are required to do so by the state constitution because Republicans adopted districts without sufficient bipartisan support after the 2020 census. Republicans currently hold 10 of the 15 seats.

Kansas — Republican lawmakers are gathering petition signatures from colleagues to try to call themselves into special session on congressional redistricting. Republicans currently hold three of the four seats.

States considering mid-decade redistricting

Colorado — Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, a gubernatorial candidate, has expressed support for a constitutional amendment to allow mid-decade redistricting in response to Republican efforts elsewhere. The measure would need to go on a statewide ballot. Democrats and Republicans each currently hold four seats.

Florida — Republican state House Speaker Daniel Perez has created a special committee on congressional redistricting. Republicans currently hold 20 of the state’s 28 seats.

Illinois — U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has urged Democratic state lawmakers to redraw Illinois’ congressional districts. Democrats currently hold 14 of the 17 seats.

Maryland — Democratic state lawmakers have proposed congressional redistricting legislation for next year’s session. Democrats currently hold seven of the eight seats.

New York — Democratic state lawmakers have filed a proposed constitutional amendment to allow mid-decade redistricting. The measure would need to be approved by the Legislature in two separate sessions and then placed on the statewide ballot. Democrats currently hold 19 of the 26 seats.

Nebraska — Republican Gov. Jim Pillen has expressed support for mid-decade redistricting. Republicans already hold all three House seats but could try to shore up a competitive district that includes Omaha.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.