Abortion, the economy, education: Where Virginia lieutenant governor candidates stand on the issues

The race for lieutenant governor between Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Republican John Reid is shaping up to be the closest of Virginia’s statewide contests.

This story is part 1 of WTOP' s conversation with the candidates for lieutenant governor in Virginia, state senator and Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and conservative radio host and Republican John Reid.

Hashmi, a state senator, holds a narrow one-point lead over Reid, a conservative radio host, according to an October poll from the VCU Wilder School. With a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.95%, the race is essentially statistically tied heading into November.

No matter who wins, the victory would mark a historic first for Richmond. Hashmi would become both the first Muslim and the first South Asian American to win statewide office. Reid would become the first openly gay lieutenant governor in Virginia history.

Both candidates spoke with WTOP about where they stand on the issues and outlined their visions for the Commonwealth.

Education

Hashmi, who spent 30 years working as a professor at colleges around Virginia, touted billions in increased spending toward schools during her time in the Senate.

“Some of that has gone to support our teachers, to improve infrastructure, to lift the support cap that has harmed so many of our school districts and also to focus on our vulnerable student populations,” Hashmi said.

Hashmi said she supports the hiring of more support staff at schools and wants to see smaller class sizes across the state.

“We know that smaller class sizes improve student learning outcomes. We know that having more adults who are able to provide support and resources to our young people improves outcomes,” she said.

Hashmi also said she supports higher education being made more affordable for students. She emphasized career and technical education and community college programs as key pathways to affordability.

Reid said he agrees that college tuition is too high for students and costs show universities that receive state funding need reforms when it comes to how they spend money.

“They’re going to have to stop paying exorbitant fees to college professors and those who are on the staff,” Reid said.

Reid said his plans for public schools would help “bring things under control” when it comes to spending and he wants to see an emphasis on discipline in the classroom.

“We’re going to bring discipline into the classroom. I think that’ll help the teachers, the principals, the kids and the parents,” Reid said.

He’s a proponent of school uniforms as well, saying school should not be a “fashion show.” He said those measures are part of what he calls his “Real Virginia Agenda,” a platform that outlines his education and economic policy goals.

Jobs and economy

When it comes to the economy, Hashmi said she wants to align education with workforce needs through the use of apprenticeships.

“We can make those alignments so that we attract employers that provide high-paying jobs, and that we have a skilled workforce that’s ready to meet those jobs and opportunities,” Hashmi said.

She also criticized the federal job cuts seen throughout the state, primarily in the Northern Virginia region, and accused Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration of what she believes is an inadequate response to help laid-off federal workers and contractors.

Reid said the federal workforce reductions have created a “very difficult situation” in the state and even for his family. His partner lost his position working on the nuclear submarine program at the Navy Yard.

“We’re living through that,” he said.

As lieutenant governor, Reid said his time working in public affairs would best position him to become an “ambassador for business for the state.” He said he would work to keep Virginia as a right-to-work state.

“We’ve got to keep right-to-work, so that workers aren’t forced into a union if they don’t want to be there, and the CEOs will see Virginia as an appealing place to invest millions, if not billions, of dollars,” he said.

He also raised concerns about proposals to raise the minimum wage in the state, saying those proposals could have unintended consequences.

“The people at the lowest end of the economic ladder will lose their jobs,” he said. “We know that’s true.”

Abortion and reproductive rights

As a constitutional amendment on abortion makes its way through the legislative process in Virginia, it will come up for consideration again in January, and the lieutenant governor would be the one to break a tie in the Senate.

On the topic, Hashmi said she supports abortion access in the state and expressed her support for the constitutional amendment.

“I have helped to draft the language for the constitutional amendment that is now working its way through the General Assembly that provides safe and legal access, not just to abortion care, but to the full spectrum of reproductive health care,” she said.

Reid said he opposes the proposed amendment, expressing concern about late-term abortions and calling the measure “really extreme.” He said the proposal could allow “day-of-birth abortions,” a characterization that Democrats reject.

“I’m pro-life. I’m in the minority. I know that most people don’t agree with me. That is OK. I’m going to still argue what I believe, even when people don’t agree with me,” Reid said.

Read part two of the conversation on WTOP.com Wednesday as the candidates discuss transportation, data centers and address controversies and criticism.

