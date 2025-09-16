Virginia’s US Rep. Subramanyam boosts security after August threat to Leesburg office

U.S. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam revealed Monday that he received an email in August threatening violence against his district office in Leesburg, Virginia.

Speaking to WTOP, Subramanyam said that in the email, the person, whom he said was a constituent, threatened to bring a gun to that office.

“They threatened to bring a very specific firearm to our office,” Subramanyam said. “Based on the facts in this case, we needed to take specific security measures to secure our office as well as protect myself and protect my family and our staff.”

The email prompted an investigation by U.S. Capitol Police and local authorities. In a statement to WTOP, U.S. Capitol Police said, “For safety reasons, we cannot discuss any potential investigations.”

Subramanyam said the person who sent the email was identified, and a temporary protective order was filed. An upcoming hearing aims to make that order permanent.

“Certainly, we’ve gotten, you know, some aggressive behavior towards us and towards me in the past, but this was a new level,” Subramanyam said.

The Democratic representative, who serves Virginia’s 10th District, said enhanced security measures were also implemented for his office, home and public events he attends.

While the threat against his office came before the assassination of Charlie Kirk, it came after the Minnesota political attacks that killed a state representative and her husband.

“I think that’s why people are really on edge right now, is because they’re really concerned about their own security, and the fact is, this wasn’t an isolated incident,” he said.

Subramanyam said some lawmakers are electing not to hold or attend outdoor events in response, but he said he personally decided to continue doing so.

This weekend, for the first time since taking office, he had a security detail with him as he attended events. He said the security is not just for his team, but for everyone who goes to his events.

“I had one person say that they felt safer that I had security with me, and I want to make sure people feel safe at events that I attend,” he said.

Subramanyam said he hopes that leadership on both sides will continue to fund security moving forward.

The representative said he’d like to see a hearing in the House held on political violence, which he said wouldn’t include “the blame game” but would instead help better understand the root causes of violence and lay out “tangible action” to address the serious problem.

“We have to make sure that political violence is under control if we want a thriving democracy,” he said.

He also said Congress plays a role in bringing more civility into public discourse and toning down the rhetoric, and he believes that among some lawmakers, the desire to help get there still exists.

“I think it’s incumbent upon us to set a good example and to denounce political violence on all sides,” he said.

