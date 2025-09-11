DC-area leaders condemn political violence after Charlie Kirk assassination

D.C.-area leaders on both sides of the political aisle decried the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot at an event in Utah Wednesday.

“There was a dark soul, an evil present yesterday, that acted in a way that not just shocks the conscience, but murdered a father, murdered a husband, and silenced a voice that was a voice of conversation,” Virginia Gov Youngkin, a Republican, said during an event in Alexandria.

Youngkin said that any acceptance of a political assassination “illuminates the moral deterioration of some,” and should serve as a wake-up call to the nation.

“Therefore, we must stand together in a moment and collectively say, ‘No more,’ and collectively bring to justice those that would not just perpetrate this, but in all candor, defend it,” Youngkin said.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff McKay, a Democrat, emphasized the need for civility in political discourse, stating that no political fight is “more valuable than a single human life.”

“Look, I will debate on a political issue as much as I can, but that should never cross the line into any type of violent behavior,” McKay said.

In neighboring Maryland, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore said the political violence was “unacceptable.”

Today, Maryland, the country, and the world saw yet another act of heinous political violence on American soil. Please see my statement following the death of Charlie Kirk in Utah: pic.twitter.com/pEeAVh8Vu1 — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) September 11, 2025

“We will not tolerate it — not now, not ever. The future of our democracy will depend on our ability to resolve political differences peacefully, and not violently,” Moore wrote.

Sen Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who represents Maryland, made his stance swift and succinct: “Violence is never the answer. It is never acceptable. Never.”

WTOP has reached out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for comment.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

