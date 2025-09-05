Judge won’t rule on Fairfax, Arlington schools lawsuit to prevent federal funding freeze

A federal judge on Friday decided not to rule in the case of two Northern Virginia school systems suing to prevent the Department of Education from freezing federal funding because the districts haven’t changed their policies for intimate spaces.

In a 13-page filing, Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said that because Fairfax and Arlington Public Schools’ complaints are about requests “to order the payment of money,” the court lacks subject matter jurisdiction.

The filing stated that jurisdiction lies with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

The decision comes days after the divisions first filed the lawsuit, hoping to stop the department from freezing federal funds. The two districts, as well as Loudoun, Prince William and the City of Alexandria school systems, have been scrutinized by the agency because of their bathroom policies.

The Education Department has said policies that let students use bathrooms based on gender identity violate Title IX, and that schools should adopt policies that allow kids to use bathrooms based on biological sex.

“We are considering our next steps in the courts as we strongly believe the Department of Education’s classification of FCPS as a ‘high-risk’ entity effectively holds the division hostage and violates binding precedent from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals,” Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement. “This designation unfairly harms tens of thousands of our most vulnerable students who depend on these federal dollars.”

WTOP has contacted Arlington Public Schools and the Department of Education for comment.

Last month, the Education Department announced it had placed five Northern Virginia districts on “high risk” status and would scrutinize their federal reimbursement requests, because they didn’t change their policies. While Fairfax and Prince William counties have said they don’t get federal funding through Title IX, they do receive federal dollars as a small fraction of their budgets.

“These critical federal dollars are used to support food and nutrition services, as well as the staffing of cafeterias,” the Fairfax County schools’ statement said. “Other funding is used for services and instruction for students with disabilities and students from low-income families, to increase student achievement, support technical education, promote teacher development, and fund community education programs.”

Arlington, meanwhile, previously said the Education Department’s move resulted in freezing $23 million in funding. In a post on the division’s website announcing the lawsuit, Superintendent Francisco Durán said that money pays for free breakfast and lunch for thousands of low-income students and support for special education students.

The Education Department gave the five Northern Virginia school systems a deadline to comply with the request to change their policies. All of them told the agency they believe their current practices are in compliance with the law.

