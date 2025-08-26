How can AI help the mental health of breast cancer patients? A Virginia oncologist explains a new study

A new AI-powered initiative is helping clinicians identify and address mental health challenges among breast cancer patients.

As cancer patients face the emotional toll of treatment, a new AI-powered initiative is helping clinicians identify and address mental health challenges, like anxiety and insomnia, bringing timely support to those who need it most.

“Breast cancer is a worldwide issue,” said Dr. David Penberthy, associate professor of radiation oncology at the University of Virginia. “It affects 2.3 million people worldwide.”

He said more people are surviving breast cancer as treatments get more targeted and more effective, but his team said they’re focusing on finding ways they can help with the mental health challenge of breast cancer.

“There is uncertainty, and wrestling with that creates some challenges for people and everybody handles that a little bit differently,” he said.

“Remote patient monitoring” is a way to keep an eye on someone to see if they’re having trouble at home. Smart watches that detect stress, virtual counselors that can help detect depression in someone’s voice, and monitoring the amount of sleep someone gets are just some of its uses.

“Wearable technologies, such as smart watches, smart rings, that can actually identify things like heart rate variability or sleep patterns and sleep disturbances. And so if we recognize that a pattern of challenges are there, maybe we could intervene,” Penberthy said.

Those helpful steps are outlined in a new paper by Penberthy and his colleagues.

“We want to intervene and address things before they become a real issue. And that’s the promise of AI,” he said. “Uncertainty is probably a really challenging concept for most people in oncology to wrestle with.”

Penberthy said he hopes getting breast cancer patients help for the mental health impacts of treatment earlier through the use of AI will help them have better outcomes.

“The special sauce that AI is really going to impart upon us is when we’re able to use data analytics in such a way to help prevent things from happening in the future,” he said.

