Virginia’s federal lawmakers want to make childbirth free

New legislation proposed by Virginia’s Capitol Hill lawmakers and their colleagues could prevent cost-sharing for prenatal, childbirth, neonatal, perinatal and postpartum care.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Childbirth can cost thousands of dollars, with certain conditions also posing extra costs for parents-to-be who have private health insurance.

New legislation proposed by Virginia’s Capitol Hill lawmakers and their colleagues could prevent cost-sharing for prenatal, childbirth, neonatal, perinatal and postpartum care, keeping families from being saddled with big bills after birth.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, remembers the stress and fear of dealing with placenta previa, a life-threatening maternal condition, when carrying her second child, Samantha. Her placenta wasn’t in the right position, placing her and her fetus at risk and spurring a cesarean section birth and neonatal intensive care unit stay for the baby once it was born. She also remembers the extra medical costs that were associated with managing the condition to keep both herself and her daughter alive.

The condition is rare but tricky if it develops later in pregnancy as McClellan’s did, and exemplifies how costly maternal care can be, especially if there are complications or emergencies. Bipartisan and bicameral legislation she helped create would provide birth-related benefits similar to the ones offered by Medicaid to Americans who are covered by private health insurance.

Reducing out-of-pocket costs like copays can help more families stay on top of monitoring conditions to prevent crises and be better able to respond when they do arise, McClellan said.

“The idea here is this will help get more people in for prenatal and preventative care so that hopefully you will have fewer emergencies,” McClellan explained.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, said if the measure becomes law, it would represent a big shift in maternal health care for the country.

“Childbirth should be free in the United States, and that’s a big idea,” Kaine said , who is a co-patron of the Senate version of the bill.

That’s already the case in some countries, while in others like Finland, France and Great Britain, costs are curbed for expecting families and efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates have proven successful.

Applying the concept to America is something that Vice President J.D. Vance (who also serves as president of the Senate) has previously been on board with, Kaine said.

Last year, Kaine workshopped the idea with then-Sen. Vance before he was tapped to be President Donald Trump’s running mate. Kaine then connected with Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Mississippi, Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, to introduce the bill this year.

“Bringing a child into the world is costly enough without piling on cost-share fees that saddle many mothers and families with debt,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement announcing the legislation. “By relieving financial stresses associated with pregnancy and childbirth, hopefully more families will be encouraged to embrace the beautiful gift and responsibility of parenthood.”

The House and Senate versions of the bill can unify the “left and the right, the ‘pro-choice’ and the ‘pro-life,’” Kaine said, adding that the measures could fare well in the nation’s legislative branch and end up on Trump’s desk.