Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » Virginia State Police investigating…

Virginia State Police investigating small plane crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Zsana Hoskins | zsana.hoskins@wtop.com

June 20, 2025, 6:55 PM

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred around 2:34 p.m. off of Spotswood Furnace Road in Fredericksburg.

small plane crashed in field
A single prop aircraft crashed in a field shortly after taking off in Spotsylvania County, Virginia.(Courtesy Virginia State Police)

A single-propeller aircraft took off from Shannon Airport but crashed shortly after when it apparently suffered engine trouble and had to land in a nearby field, according to a Virginia State Police news release

Police confirmed that two people were on board and walked away with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and the crash is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News | Virginia News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up