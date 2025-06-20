Virginia State Police investigating small plane crash in Spotsylvania Co.

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

Virginia State Police are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred around 2:34 p.m. off of Spotswood Furnace Road in Fredericksburg.

A single-propeller aircraft took off from Shannon Airport but crashed shortly after when it apparently suffered engine trouble and had to land in a nearby field, according to a Virginia State Police news release

Police confirmed that two people were on board and walked away with minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified, and the crash is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.