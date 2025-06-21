Arlington man sentenced to 9 years for domestic violence

An Arlington man was sentenced to nine years in prison on June 5 for domestic violence.

An Arlington man was sentenced to nine years in prison on June 5 for domestic violence.

Evan Omar Larsen, 23, appeared before the Loudoun County Circuit Court earlier this month, and was sentenced by Judge James E. Plowman. His charges include one count of abduction, one count of unlawful wounding, and one count of strangulation.

Larsen was initially charged in April 2024 after he assaulted his then-girlfriend at her childhood home in Sterling, Virginia. He choked, punched, and bit her in addition to threatening her with a knife, according to authorities.

The woman managed to escape to a neighbor’s house to call 911, but Larsen ran after her and dragged her on the ground, all of which was caught on the neighbor’s doorbell camera and heard by the 911 operator.

Larsen plead guilty to the charges.

Incidentally, Larsen was already on probation for another domestic violence case at the time of the attack, according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. On May 9, the Arlington County Circuit Court revoked Larsen’s probation and sentenced him to serve three years in prison.

Larsen will serve this sentence in addition to the nine years in the Virginia Department of Corrections.

During the sentencing hearing, the woman testified to the incident’s impact on her life, stating, “What he did that night changed me forever … I continually work on rebuilding my life.”

The woman’s father also testified in the case. “As a father, how am I supposed to feel … we treated Evan like a son,” he said.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Anna Hammond and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Dickey made a case for the significant incarceration of Larsen as a means to not only offer maximum protection for Larsen’s then girlfriend, but also the community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, and we hope that this outcome can bring peace and healing to them. I would like to thank the good Samaritans that helped the victim escape from this violent individual and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for successfully apprehending him,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Anderson.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.