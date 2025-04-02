Dominion Energy proposes rate increases in Va.; seeks separate class for data centers and other heavy users

Dominion Energy has filed applications to raise monthly base rates and fuel rate costs in Virginia, as well as establish a separate class for heavy consumers of electricity, including data centers.

In filings Monday with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, Dominion proposed base rate increases of $8.51 per month in 2026 and $2.00 in 2027, for the typical residential customer. If approved, this would be the company’s first increase in base rates since 1992, according to a news release.

In addition, Dominion wants to raise the monthly fuel rate for the average customer by $10.92, starting this July 1.

If approved, the average residential monthly bill would increase just over 15%, from $140 today to $161 in January 2027.

“We’re focused on providing exceptional value for our customers every single day,” said Ed Baine, president of utility operations.

“Outside of major storms, we deliver uninterrupted power 99.9% of the time, and we’re significantly reducing storm-related outages as well. This proposal allows us to continue investing in reliability and to serve our customers’ growing needs.”

In its release, Dominion cites inflation as the reason for the proposed increase, “including increases in the cost of labor, as well as materials and equipment such as cables and wires, utility poles, transformers and power generation equipment.”

Dominion is also proposing the creation of a new rate class for data centers and other customers that use large amounts of energy. Under the proposal, high energy users would be required to make a 14-year commitment to pay for their requested power, even if they end up using less.

