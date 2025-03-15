Lisa Coons resigns as Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction

Less than two years after joining the Virginia Department of Education, Lisa Coons is out as superintendent of public instruction.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Less than two years after joining the Virginia Department of Education, Lisa Coons is out as superintendent of public instruction, after replacing former superintendent Jillian Balow.

The news of Coons’ resignation was first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Chief Deputy Secretary of Education Emily Anne Gullickson will serve as acting state superintendent, the newspaper reported.

Coons joined the department on April 17, 2023 after leading Tennessee’s revisions for English Language Arts instruction. Appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, she was hired to help Virginia address low student proficiency ratings in math and reading.

Coons joined the department during a period when the Board of Education was focused on following Youngkin’s directive of “restoring excellence” in Virginia’s public schools.

The board, along with Coons, navigated a turbulent period marked by a controversial revision of Virginia’s history and social science standards, which set Virginia’s expectations for K-12 student learning in those areas. The education department also worked to enhance special education regulations and practices, after a number of complaints were filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, prompting a federal investigation.

During her tenure, the board also overhauled the standards of learning, reduced regulatory barriers, approved new laboratory schools, enhanced the public charter school review process and lowered the vacancy rate of teachers.

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment before press time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.