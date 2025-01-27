Some Virginia schools follow Maryland’s lead on sharing immigration enforcement response guidance

With the reversal of a policy that advised immigration agents to avoid "sensitive locations," some local school systems are sharing guidance on how to respond.

Now that President Donald Trump’s administration reversed a decade-old policy that advised immigration agents to avoid “sensitive locations” such as schools, hospitals and churches, some local school systems are sharing guidance on what that means for them.

Maryland’s State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright sent out guidance last week on how the state’s 24 school systems should respond to federal immigration agencies coming to campuses. Now, some Virginia school systems are following their lead.

Fairfax County Public Schools said they are following an established law when it comes to questions of immigrant students.

In a letter to the broader community, Superintendent Michelle Reid said they are continuing to follow the law, including the 1982 Supreme Court decision in Plyler v. Doe, which established that all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to a public education.

She also cited the 1974 Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which prohibits schools from collecting the immigration status of students or families.

“We have clear plans in place to respond to the shifting federal policies and our principals have received clear direction from me on the expected response should a federal law enforcement official come to a school,” Reid said in the letter. “As we continue to follow the law, we will do everything within our authority to protect our students and staff.”

Guidance posted online from Prince William County Schools said that immigration agents or law enforcement must “provide legal justification and await PWCS approval to protect the rights of students and staff” if they want to access schools.

PWCS also reaffirmed its commitment to the law established by Plyler v. Doe, saying they must educate all students regardless of their immigration status.

