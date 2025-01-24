Here’s how Maryland schools will respond to potential immigration enforcement on campuses

Maryland's State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright sent out guidance on how the state's 24 school systems should respond to federal immigration agencies.

Maryland’s State Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright sent out guidance on how the state’s 24 school systems should respond to federal immigration agencies now that President Donald Trump’s administration has removed the “sensitive location” designation that previously made schools off-limits to enforcement efforts.

In a memo issued Thursday, Wright reminded school officials that while verification of residency was needed for students to enroll in schools, documentation of citizenship status was not.

“I want to ensure that every student — regardless of immigration status — receives the support they need from our educational system. Every child deserves access to a quality education, and it is our responsibility to uphold that right.”

The guidance explains that while schools should cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the schools should also make sure to comply with FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and Maryland state regulations.

According to the memo, if immigration enforcement personnel want access to student records, the school staff should immediately get in touch with the school’s attorneys.

Before fulfilling an enforcement request, school officials should contact their local school superintendent and attorneys.

Should immigration officials enter a school to question or interview a student, school staff are advised not to argue or debate with the federal agents, but they should notify the local school superintendent and direct federal officials to that superintendent.

Local school officials are also told to immediately notify a student’s parents or guardian if federal officials “gain access” to a student for immigration enforcement purposes. According to the memo, the exception is when “such access was following a judicial warrant or subpoena that restricts the disclosure of the information to the parent or guardian.”

In Montgomery County, 33% of residents are foreign born, according to U.S. Census data. Statewide, the number is 16%. However, that data does not reflect citizenship status of those residents.

Contacted by WTOP, a Montgomery County spokesman wrote in an email that as of Friday morning, “No law enforcement has come to our schools concerning immigration.”

The Montgomery County Public School website has information regarding support for immigrant communities on its website. A downloadable flyer includes information on how to respond to immigration enforcement and what organizations and agencies offer support to immigrant communities. The flyer is translated into Spanish and at least six other languages.

