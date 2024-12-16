Va. police charge 2nd suspect in Saturday Fredericksburg shooting that left man dead

Fredericksburg, Virginia, police said a second suspect was charged in relation to a Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Izaiah Jabbar Daniels, 21, is facing charges of second-degree murder for allegedly taking part in the Saturday morning killing of 23-year-old Tyler Lee Jones, the Fredericksburg Police Department said in a Sunday Facebook post.

Daniels, who was also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, was arrested by police with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Police are still searching for Elijah Musgrove, who is wanted in connection with the shooting, for second-degree murder and the possession and use of a firearm.

On Dec. 14 at approximately 1 a.m., Fredericksburg police responded to the 400 block of William Street in downtown Fredericksburg after hearing gunfire. Police found Jones suffering from gunshot wounds on Charles Street. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said in the Facebook post that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between known parties, and that the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 911 or 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be texted to 847-411 with “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

