Va. transportation department estimates Hurricane Helene debris cleanup will take 3 to 6 months

The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that it will take about three to six months to collect debris from Hurricane Helene, the storm that took the lives of three Virginians and damaged swaths of Appalachia in the southwest region of the state, leaving behind over $4 billion in damages.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates that it will take about three to six months to collect debris from Hurricane Helene, the storm that took the lives of three Virginians and damaged swaths of Appalachia in the southwest region of the state, leaving behind over $4 billion in damages.

The debris removal timeline is expected to be presented to the Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board at its meeting Wednesday.

“This is a methodical, route-by-route process to pick up debris, make areas safe from leaning trees/limbs, and remove mud/rock/soil resulting from slides,” said Jessica Cowardin, spokesperson for VDOT.

Helene made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26 before it hit Southwest Virginia Sept. 27, causing the New River to rise to 31 feet in some areas.

Hundreds of thousands lost power, and businesses large and small suffered damage, prompting Gov. Glenn Youngkin to submit to the White House and Congress last month a total estimate of $4.4 billion in damages in the state.

Christian Martinez, press secretary for Youngkin, said the state is collaborating with federal, state, and local partners to advocate for “Virginia to receive targeted, accelerated federal support from agencies … to expedite recovery and provide the necessary assistance.”

VDOT is expecting to receive all federal reimbursement for their efforts over a period of three years, including Federal Emergency Management public assistance and Federal Highway Administration emergency relief assistance for up to 100% of the costs to respond to the storm and rebuild roadways. Some of that funding, as well as individual assistance funding, has begun to be dispersed.

The storm caused an estimated 511,000 cubic yards of debris to be strewn over the region. VDOT has picked up about 110,000 cubic yards and contractors cleaned up 6,000 cubic yards.

“The estimate was developed based on historical information from previous storms,” Cowardin said.

The state has a Debris Task Force, which includes FEMA, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and several other federal and state agencies. Debris cleanup also consists of removing an estimated 135 acres of debris on the surface of Claytor Lake. The effort includes survey vessels, modular pontoon barges, hydraulic excavators and a 300-ton crane.

Earlier in October, FEMA announced a “multi-million” commitment with the Army Corps and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for debris removal from both Claytor Lake and the South Holston Lake Area over the span of about four months.

“Debris removal on the water is inherently more complex,” said Col. Sonny Avichal, commander of USACE’s Norfolk District, in a statement.

VDOT will also share on Wednesday an estimated timeline of about 12 months to rebuild damaged roads and structures.

The number of roadways and structures including bridges that needed repair peaked after the storm peaked at 414 and 99 in the immediate aftermath of Helene, respectively. Since then, seven roadways and and four structures remain to be repaired. Damaged roadways include Routes 58 and 1212 in Damascus, and the Route 725 bridge in Taylor’s Valley was also impaired.

Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Samantha Willis for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and X.