Data Doctors: Why the FBI warning on texting applies to everyone

Q: The FBI warning about text messaging has me a bit confused. I’m not a government worker, so what exactly is the risk for me?

A: The recent discovery that state-sponsored Chinese hackers had infiltrated the U.S. telecommunications networks led to the FBI warning.

This realization, along with the recent adoption of RCS (Rich Communication Services) by Apple’s iMessage app, which allows iPhone and Android users to better communicate, created the problem that messages between users on different platforms are not encrypted.

Encrypted messaging

Encryption keeps prying eyes from being able to see what you are texting. As long as you are texting from one iPhone to another or from one Android device to another, it’s secure.

The problem comes in when one user has an iPhone and the other has an Android device, or if there is a group chat with both kinds of users.

The benefit of having both platforms supporting RCS is that pictures and videos can be texted in full resolution between platforms. The downside is that it has opened a significant security hole.

RCS encryption requires both users to be using the same app, such as Google Messages, and must be supported by the various network carriers.

This new complexity of requirements makes it pretty difficult for the average user to know when a message is secure and when it’s not, which is what prompted the alert.

What’s the risk?

You may wonder why Chinese hackers would be interested in your text messages. Unless you’re a government worker or contractor, they probably aren’t.

The problem is that their techniques cast a wide net over our telecom networks, so your messages that aren’t secure could be collected and used to exploit you down the road.

It’s also important to stay secure because potential compromises from other groups that are financially motivated are possible.

Info to avoid sending

Until the industry gets this sorted out, it’s not a good idea to use standard text messaging for sensitive information.

Avoid sending things like bank account numbers, credit card details, passwords, PINs, Social Security numbers, medical records, employee or client data, or travel documents unless you know that both parties are using the same platform or you switch to a fully encrypted messaging platform.

Encrypted messaging options

To ensure your transmissions are encrypted end-to-end, you’ll need to use the same application as your recipients.

WhatsApp is the most popular secure messaging app that your friends, family and associates likely already have and it works with your existing phone number.

It’s a handy app, especially if you travel, as it also allows you to make free Wi-Fi calls and is used extensively in other countries. It can send large photo and video files, is easy to use, and works on both platforms.

If you want enhanced privacy, Signal is an open-source app that’s owned by a non-profit with no profit-driven motives, but remember, both parties must have the app installed and set up.

Another option for Facebook users is to use the associated Messenger app, as it also provides end-to-end encryption for both one-on-one and group messaging.

