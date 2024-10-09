$9.6M in upgrades coming to FBI Academy at Quantico

The U.S. Department of Energy has pledged over $9.6 million for the FBI to make energy-efficient renovations to agent housing at the FBI Academy in Quantico.

The grant funding was awarded through the Department of Energy’s Assisting Federal Facilities with Energy Conservation Technologies, or AFFECT, program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The renovations will include upgrades to major mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire and life safety systems at Jefferson Dormitory, which houses agents during intensive training at the FBI Academy, according to U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s office. Spanberger’s 7th Congressional District of Virginia includes Quantico.

The federal grant dollars will also help upgrade the building’s physical infrastructure to allow for the installation of rooftop and carport solar panels to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“Smart investments in renewable energy sources are investments in our clean energy future. Not only will these federal dollars support the law enforcement professionals at FBI Quantico and help make the campus more energy efficient, but these infrastructure upgrades will save Virginia taxpayers money on energy costs,” Spanberger, who helped negotiate and supported the infrastructure law, said in a news release. “I’m proud to see that the bipartisan infrastructure law continues to make real investments to bring our aging physical infrastructure into the future.”

Managed by the Department of Energy’s Federal Energy Management Program, the AFFECT initiative was created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — or bipartisan infrastructure law — to support the federal government’s transition to net-zero emissions at federal facilities. The second and final disbursement of funding for 67 energy conservation and clean-energy projects at federal government-owned facilities across 28 states and territories brings the total federal investment under the program to $250 million, according to Spanberger’s office.