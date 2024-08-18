Ceramic rocks help Lake Anna in Virginia eradicate harmful algae

A no-swim advisory is in place in some parts of Lake Anna due to a harmful algae that is blooming in parts of Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

The Virginia Health Department’s most recent tests from last week show the blooms still “pose a public health concern” on the North Anna Branch and the upper and middle sections of the Pamunkey Branch.

The blue-green algae known as cyanobacteria can cause skin rashes, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“The real source of the problem is excess phosphorus in the water that feeds and fuels cyanobacteria bacteria,” said Harry Looney, Lake Anna Civic Association’s water quality project officer/program manager.

“Lake Anna is a reservoir, an impoundment of the North Anna River. It’s about 13,000 total acres. The northernmost areas which are shallower than the rest of the reservoir have issues with the growth of cyanobacteria,” he said.

Nature’s approach to taking care of the phosphorus problem occurs hundreds to thousands of years, explained Looney, who also co-chairs their water quality committee.

“That natural process can be accelerated,” Looney said.

Looney told WTOP that a million dollars was approved last year for cyanobacteria bacteria mitigation and remediation for Lake Anna.

The chemicals which are being used to rid the algae from Lake Anna and the North Anna River according to Looney have both been approved by the EPA and are both safe for humans and animals.

It’s a lanthanum based product,” said Looney. “That mineralizes the excess phosphorus. It basically falls into the sediment.

Another tactic being used are ceramic rocks.

Looney explained the process, saying, “the beneficial bacteria is added to the ceramic rock and then it’s placed into the lake or in plastic structures to hold them under floats or buoys.”

