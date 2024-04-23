Live Radio
Home » Virginia News » By July, all Virginia…

By July, all Virginia drivers will need to have vehicle insurance

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

April 23, 2024, 1:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

By July 1, all drivers in Virginia will be required to buy and maintain vehicle insurance, leaving New Hampshire as the sole state in the country that won’t require insurance.

Since 1958, drivers in Virginia could register an uninsured vehicle by paying a fee. When the option was first offered, the fee was $15 — now it’s $500.

Authored by former State Sen. Frank Ruff, a Republican from Mecklenburg, in 2023, Senate Bill 951 requires drivers to buy and have proof of insurance before registering a car.

According to Virginia Code, a driver who refuses or neglects to submit the liability insurance information within a month will have their license suspended.

The bill, which was approved by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in March 2023, has allowed the Department of Motor Vehicles to continue registering uninsured vehicles, but all of those registrations expire by July 1, 2024.

Next summer, on July 1, 2025, the minimum liability limits in Virginia will rise. Currently, the required liability for the injury or death of one person is $30,000. Next year, it will be $50,000.

The liability minimums for the injury or death of two or more people will go from $60,000 to $100,000. And, the minimum liability for property damage will rise from $20,000 to $35,000.

According to Bankrate, the average insurance cost in Virginia for full coverage is $1,892, which is 18% less than the national average of $2,314.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997. He says he looks forward to coming to work every day, even though that means waking up at 3:30 a.m.

naugenstein@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up