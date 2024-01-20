Virginia Rep. Spanberger launches annual ‘Valentines for Vets’ program

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, recently announced the launch of her fifth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District.

Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s district offices in Woodbridge and Fredericksburg. The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Spanberger’s office will deliver the submitted cards to area Veterans and caregivers.

“Valentines for Vets is a wonderful opportunity … to show our servicemembers and veterans how much we appreciate their service and sacrifice — and I’m proud to relaunch this program for the fifth year in a row,” Spanberger said in a news release. “Taking the time to design a valentine or write a heartfelt note is a small way to give back to those who have answered the call to serve our country. These heroes have earned our recognition, and I hope many of our neighbors will participate in this heartfelt tradition.”

In previous years, Virginia community members, service organizations and K-12 students have crafted thousands of handwritten messages for local Veterans and sent them to Spanberger’s district offices as part of Valentines for Vets.